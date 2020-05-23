MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Anil Kapoor, R Madhavan, More Celebs Express Shock And Grief At Karachi Plane Crash

Anil Kapoor, R Madhavan, More Celebs Express Shock And Grief At Karachi Plane Crash

Guru Randhawa, Adnan Sami and Armaan Malik also expressed their grief for the families affected and people deceased in the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) crash.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 8:26 PM IST
Share this:

Bollywood took to social media to express grief for the families of the deceased in the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) crash. At least 97 people died when a Karachi-bound plane from Lahore crashed minutes before landing at Jinnah International Airport on Friday.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor tweeted: "Deeply saddened to hear about the #planecrash in #Karachi. My heartfelt condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones and sending my prayers for the speedy rescue & recovery of the ones who are injured."

Actor R Madhavan shared: "PIA Flight With 107 On Board Crashes In Karachi Minute Before Landing.. Oh god .. terrible tragedy.. prayers for the innocent lives lost and injured."

Actress Nimrat Kaur expressed: "Deeply anguished to learn of the plane crash in Karachi. May God be with the families and loved ones of all aggrieved. My heartfelt condolences and prayers... #PIAPlaneCrash"

Singer Guru Randhawa shared: "So sad and sorry to hear about the #PIAPlanCrash in #Karachi . Praying to God to bless people in Pakistan who have suffered from this tragic crash. God be with the families who have lost their lives."

Singer Armaan Malik posted: "I'm a little late to this news but just heard about the tragic plane crash in #Karachi.. I don't even know what to say at this point. Sad and unfortunate. May the lost souls rest in peace."


Pakistani national-turned-Indian singer Adnan Sami wrote: "Truly shocked & saddened by the news of the tragic #planecrash in #Karachi... Heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones & prayers for the souls of the victims...#Humanity."

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha shared: "Good lord. Now this plane crash in Karachi. Tragedies just don't seem to end. Terrible times. God Bless the families."

Expressing his shock, veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha tweeted: "Shocked to hear about the plane crash, in a residential colony near #Karachi airport. My heartfelt condolences & prayers to the bereaved families and speedy recovery & healing prayers for those injured. This not a matter of nationality, but humanity.

#PIAPlaneCrash."

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading