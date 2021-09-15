Anil Kapoor Raises a Toast to 'Legendary Night' with Usain Bolt and Hussein Mo Farah

Anil Kapoor’s trip to Germany is getting more and more interesting with each passing day. The 64-year-old’s Munich Diaries features snippets of him dancing away. The actor’s latest post on Instagram is breaking the internet. Anil met with sprint legend Usain Bolt, Hussein Mo Farah, and renowned doctor Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt, recently in the city of Munich.

The actor shared spirited photos from last night’s party he enjoyed with the legends. In the photos, we see the stars in a celebratory mode while posing for the camera.

The eight-time Olympic medallist also shared a video on his Instagram timeline wherein we see Anil having a gala time at the party. “It’s A Party here in Munich,” wrote the long-distance runner while tagging Anil’s Instagram handle.

A few years ago, Anil flew to Germany to consult with Dr Muller-Wohlfahrt. The actor, who has suffered from Bursitis of the Achilles' tendon in the ankle, saw the German expert known to cure injuries in the most unconventional ways. Anil has spoken about his ankle condition in many of his social media posts where he shares his take and approach towards a fit and healthy lifestyle.

The German orthopedist has cured Usain Bolt, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, Jamaican athlete Yohan Blake, among others. Anil and Blake met in 2019 in Mumbai when the latter gave some tips to the actor on warm-up techniques. Anil shared a post on Instagram thanking Blake. He wrote, “It was lovely meeting you and truly one of my most memorable training sessions.”

Last year, Blake commented on one of Anil’s workout posts saying, “Looking good my friend.”

Anil recently was spotted dancing in a park in Munich when he got the opportunity to "breathe in a mask-free zone.” He was seen dancing to the beats of drums while approaching the group, who were playing the instrument. Anil wrote, “Praying the world soon gets fully vaccinated and we can go back to normal life.”

On the work front, Anil will be next seen in Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra.

