1-min read

Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Impromptu Performance on Popular Track My Name is Lakhan Goes Viral; Watch

While Kapoor looked dapper as he teamed olive green kurta and black trousers, Rao sported a casual look.

News18.com

Updated:July 31, 2018, 12:22 PM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram/Viral Bhayani
With the release date of Fanney Khan drawing closer, actors Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are doing just about everything to promote the film. After appearing on Salman Khan's popular show Dus Ka Dum, the actors recently attended a promotional event in Mumbai.

The duo made a kickass entry at the event as they danced to the iconic song My Name is Lakhan from Kapoor's popular film Ram Lakhan. In the video, which has been shared by photographer Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram account, the two can be seen performing Kapoor's signature step from the song. The video instantly went viral, with many people praising Kapoor's energy and undying spirit.

Yes once more 👍👍👍 #anilskapoor #rajkummarrao @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



Fanney Khan, which is a story of an over-sized girl who aspires to become a singer, also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Divya Dutta and newcomer Pihu Sand in pivotal roles, Produced by T-Series, Anil Kapoor Films & Communications Network and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures, the film is releasing this Friday.




