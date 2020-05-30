Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Share Audition Clip After Twinkle Khanna Refused To Cast Akshay In Her Film

On Thursday, Twinkle Khanna joked about not casting Akshay Kumar in her next production after he forgot to tag her in a tweet on PadMan. The film, which won a National Award in 2019, marked her foray into film production.

While Akshay immediately issued an apology, actor Anil Kapoor replied to their Twitter banter, saying in jest that he and Rajkummar Rao could be a part of her next production. He also shared an ‘audition tape’, which was shot as a promotional video for PadMan.

Anil wrote on his Twitter, “Maybe @RajkummarRao & I could be a part of your next production @mrsfunnybones. P.S Our audition tape is attached below!”

Watch the video here:

Maybe @RajkummarRao & I could be a part of your next production @mrsfunnybones 😂

P.S Our audition tape is attached below! 😂 https://t.co/eVBnIiafte pic.twitter.com/L9Ip94fCV4 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 29, 2020

The video features Anil as a shop owner, and Rajkummar as a customer who wants to purchase Sanitary pads. In the clip, Anil says, “Agar aaj mard yeh sab khul kar kharidne lage na toh aurat ki life kitni aasaan ho jayegi (If men start buying these things without any hesitation, it would make women’s lives so much easier).”

To this, Rajkummar replies, “Of course, yeh toh natural si baat hai. Sharmana kya hai isme? Khul ke maango (Of course, this is something very natural. What is there to feel shy about? Ask openly)!”

The clip ends with both men posing with the sanitary pads.

