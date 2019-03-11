English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anil Kapoor Reacts to 'Ageless' Memes, Nick Jonas Reveals His Favourite Wedding Moment
Punit Pathak wins Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9, Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal tie the knot and Ramya Krishnan plays the role of a porn star in 'Super Deluxe'.
Punit Pathak wins Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9, Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal tie the knot and Ramya Krishnan plays the role of a porn star in 'Super Deluxe'.
Loading...
Recently, after the cast of Malang was revealed in a photograph featuring Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor, the world got fascinated with how young Anil was looking in the photo. The fact started becoming clearer to people and a meme culture was set in motion, where fans urged Anil to reveal the secret behind his youth. Now, the actor has finally responded to the love and attention he has been receiving for being 'ageless'.
In another news, singer-actor Nick Jonas, who got married to Priyanka Chopra in a high profile wedding last year, opened up about his favourite moment from the ceremonies. He spoke of the time when they looked at each other and realised that it was indeed happening for real.
Celebrations are in order for Tamil actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal who tied the knot on Sunday afternoon in Hyderabad. The couple had their 'sangeet' ceremony followed by a pre-wedding reception. Their wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family only. Also, dance choreographer Punit Pathak was declared the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9. Pathak defeated finalists Aditya Narayan and Ridhima Pandit to win the trophy.
This and more from the world of entertainment and lifestyle follow.
Anil Kapoor has become a favourite of the meme community that seem to believe that he does not age. Even at the age of 64, he looks younger than most in acting profession. Sharing a heartfelt post alongside a collage of his looks from different films over the years, Kapoor said he is not going to stop at becoming better "anytime soon".
Read: Anil Kapoor Finally Reacts to His Viral Ageless Memes, Reveals Which One He Loved the Most
In a recent interaction with Bustle, Nick Jonas, recalling his lavish wedding with Priyanka Chopra, narrated that the time when the two were going for their welcome dinner and looked into each other's eyes, and how it was his favourite moment of all the ceremonies.
Read: Nick Jonas Reveals His Favourite Moment From His Wedding With Priyanka Chopra
Following days of glittering pre-wedding festivities, actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal tied the knot on Sunday. Their wedding reception was a star-studded affair with their family members and colleagues from the movie industry in attendance.
Read: Tamil Star Arya Ties the Knot With Sayyeshaa Saigal in a Starry Wedding, See Pics
Punit Pathak has emerged victorious in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9. He also took home the prize money of Rs 20 lakh and a brand new car.
Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9: Punit Pathak Lifts the Trophy, Takes Home Prize Money of Rs 20 Lakh
Actress Ramya Krishnan, known for playing the powerful role of Sivagami in Baahubali, is playing the role of a porn star in the Tamil film Super Deluxe. Some days ago, director Thiagarajan Kumararaja unveiled the film's gripping trailer which took the social media by storm.
Read: Baahubali Actress Ramya Krishnan Plays a Porn Star in Tamil Film Super Deluxe
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
In another news, singer-actor Nick Jonas, who got married to Priyanka Chopra in a high profile wedding last year, opened up about his favourite moment from the ceremonies. He spoke of the time when they looked at each other and realised that it was indeed happening for real.
Celebrations are in order for Tamil actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal who tied the knot on Sunday afternoon in Hyderabad. The couple had their 'sangeet' ceremony followed by a pre-wedding reception. Their wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family only. Also, dance choreographer Punit Pathak was declared the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9. Pathak defeated finalists Aditya Narayan and Ridhima Pandit to win the trophy.
This and more from the world of entertainment and lifestyle follow.
Anil Kapoor has become a favourite of the meme community that seem to believe that he does not age. Even at the age of 64, he looks younger than most in acting profession. Sharing a heartfelt post alongside a collage of his looks from different films over the years, Kapoor said he is not going to stop at becoming better "anytime soon".
Read: Anil Kapoor Finally Reacts to His Viral Ageless Memes, Reveals Which One He Loved the Most
In a recent interaction with Bustle, Nick Jonas, recalling his lavish wedding with Priyanka Chopra, narrated that the time when the two were going for their welcome dinner and looked into each other's eyes, and how it was his favourite moment of all the ceremonies.
Read: Nick Jonas Reveals His Favourite Moment From His Wedding With Priyanka Chopra
Following days of glittering pre-wedding festivities, actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal tied the knot on Sunday. Their wedding reception was a star-studded affair with their family members and colleagues from the movie industry in attendance.
Read: Tamil Star Arya Ties the Knot With Sayyeshaa Saigal in a Starry Wedding, See Pics
Punit Pathak has emerged victorious in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9. He also took home the prize money of Rs 20 lakh and a brand new car.
Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9: Punit Pathak Lifts the Trophy, Takes Home Prize Money of Rs 20 Lakh
Actress Ramya Krishnan, known for playing the powerful role of Sivagami in Baahubali, is playing the role of a porn star in the Tamil film Super Deluxe. Some days ago, director Thiagarajan Kumararaja unveiled the film's gripping trailer which took the social media by storm.
Read: Baahubali Actress Ramya Krishnan Plays a Porn Star in Tamil Film Super Deluxe
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taapsee Pannu: I’m Not Extraordinarily Good Looking and That’s My Biggest Strength
- Tanisha Mukerji Faces Racism During New York Trip, Says 'It Was Traumatic to Experience'
- 'Captain Marvel' Audiences Get The Ultimate Surprise From Brie Larson; Watch Video
- Taylor Prays in Quiet Apology After Passing Crowe's Century Mark
- PewDiePie Fans Deface WWII Memorial in New York With a Viral Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results