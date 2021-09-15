Anil Kapoor Reacts to Trolls Who Said He 'Lives with His Plastic Surgeon' to Look Young

Anil Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors of Bollywood. Time and again in several interviews, people have asked him the reason behind his fitness. Several people on social media sites have also drawn their assumptions behind the actor’s fit physique. Some said that Anil ‘lives with his plastic surgeon’ and ‘drinks snake blood’ to stay young. Recently, in an appearance on Arbaaz Khan’s talk show Pinch, Anil reacted to these comments.

In the talk show, Arbaaz reads out mean tweets and comments that have been made on the celebrities and asks them to react. When an actor like Anil, who has earned millions of fans because of his hard work, appeared on the show, he encountered some of the mean comments made on him. In one of the comments, a fan described him and his daughter Sonam Kapoor as ‘shameless’ while many mocked his looks.

Watch the full interview here -

Arbaaz showcased a video recording of people commenting on Anil’s looks. One person wrote, “I think he lives with his plastic surgeon,” while another said, “I think he drinks snake blood.” On reading the comments, Anil instantly asked, “Yeh genuine hai ke aap logon ne paise deke (Is this genuine or did you people pay them to say this).” The host assured that these were genuine comments. Anil admitted that he has been extremely privileged when it comes to his personal and professional life.

He credited his hard work and his fans for everything he has achieved today. Talking about his fitness and looks, Anil said that he has received so much that it helps the way he looks. The superstar believes that one has 24 hours in a day and if they can’t take care of themselves for even one hour in a day, then there is no point.

