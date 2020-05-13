Anil Kapoor Remembers 'James' Rishi Kapoor from Launch of Sonam and Ranbir's Saawariya

Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam and Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir were launched with massive fanfare in the film Saawariya. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film in 2007 wasn't a huge success but kicked off the two starkids' careers in Bollywood.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, and in memory of the late actor, Anil shared a bunch of photos from the launch of Saawariya. The photo shows young Sonam and Ranbir with their parents Anil, Sunita, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor.

"Remembering James.... Sharing the launch of Sonam and Ranbir's careers with Neetu and Rishi is one of the happiest memories of my life...," Anil wrote. The actor called Rishi Kapoor 'James' because Anil thought he looked like Hollywood actor James Dean.

Rishi Kapoor's sudden demise on April 30, after a prolonged battle with cancer, shocked the country. The veteran actor's last rites were conducted on the same day, with only close members of his family present due to the Covid-19 lockdown guidelines.

On the 13th day of his demise, a prayer meeting or terahvin was organised at Rishi's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The gathering was attended by members of his family and close friends. Among those who attended were Rishi and Neetu's daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Armaan and Aadar Jain, along with Reema Jain and Anissa Malhotra.

