Anil Kapoor Reminisces Iconic Moment When Received SAG Award for Slumdog Millionaire

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor trod down memory lane to relive the iconic moment when he received the prestigious SAG Award for Slumdog Millionaire. The movie not only made to the nominations at Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award but also won in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture in 2009. The actor shared the video on Instagram and described how emotional the award-winning moment was.

The video shows the star-studded Award night with Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins doing the honours of handing the award. Anil jumped in excitement when the cast was announced as the winners in the category. Anil who was exhilarated couldn’t contain his emotions as he accompanied the rest of the cast including Dev Patel, Freida Pinto, and late actor Irrfan Khan on the stage to receive the award. The actor got so overwhelmed that he even touched Anthony’s feet in reverence while receiving the award.

In his speech, the actor said, “Well, it was overwhelming enough to be nominated but to win this is unbelievable”. He extended his gratitude to the director of the film Danny Boyle.

Posting the memorable moment, the actor revealed he got breathless while giving the speech. Usually, he never gets breathless but that moment was special and exceptional. He also expressed his admiration for the Oscar-winning actor and called him “What a player!” in his innate style.

The film Slumdog Millionaire, directed by the Hollywood filmmaker was set in India. It is loosely based on the book Q & A by Vikas Swarup. It narrates the story of an 18-year-old Jamal Malik from the Juhu slums of Mumbai who surprises everyone by being able to answer every question correctly in the show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Later, when he is accused of cheating, Jamal recounts his life story to the police, explaining how he is able to answer each question correctly.

Apart from winning the SAG Award, the film also swept the Oscars in 2009. It won eight Academy Awards that year in different categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, and Best Sound Mixing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here