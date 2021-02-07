Anil Kapoor Responds to Reports of Abhinav Bindra Biopic Starring Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Being Shelved

Anil Kapoor's son, actor Harsh Varrdhan will be starring in a biopic of Olympic Gold-medalist and retired sports-shooter Abhinav Bindra. The film was announced in 2017 but the production had been delayed. Recently, a report circulated in media stating that the project will be shelved. However, Anil Kapoor has denied the reports.

On Twitter, he responded to a publication saying, "This is not true. Apna source check karo (Check your source)."

This is not true. Apna source check karo 😀 https://t.co/tMSFAIrIet — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 6, 2021

In 2017, Harsh Varrdhan had taken to Instagram to share a picture with Abhinav Bindra. He wrote, “Beginnings are very special. Especially when you get to play a character that has made the nation proud on world stage. I am stoked to have been chosen to play #AbhinavBindra and hopefully will do justice to the man, the legend! Like the man himself said, 'Hard Work is a talent.' #LetsDoThis."

In February 2020, Anil Kapoor had taken to Instagram to announce that the film had gone on floors. "The beginning." he captioned the picture. The shoot, however, got delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown induced by it.

Anil Kapoor, who was previously producing the film will also play Bindra's father in the film. The film is being adapted from his autobiography - A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold and Beyond.