Anil Kapoor Reveals He has been Battling Achilles' Tendon Woes for 10 years

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor on Friday revealed that he has been battling Achilles' tendon woes for 10 years. Doctors had suggested surgery, and the actor has shared how recovery happened without any surgical procedure.

Kapoor share the story on Instagram and also shared photographs where he can be seen skipping with a rope and posing happily with his doctor.

"I had been suffering from a Achilles' tendon issue for over 10 years.... Doctors around the world had told me that surgery was my only option... Dr Muller, through a series of rejuvenating treatments took me from limping to walking to running to finally skipping... without any surgery..." wrote the actor.

Anil Kapoor is a fitness freak and keeps sharing workout photos and videos on social media. Last month, the 63-year-old actor had shared a video where he can be seen sprinting on the beach.

"During the lockdown I was dreaming about the beach...dreaming of escaping...finally I get to the beach and my trainer @marcyogimead, makes me sprint...fitness always comes first...It's not about the location but about the dedication," he had captioned the video.

With the theatres reopening, Malang, which features Kapoor among several actors, is among films that have been re-released.