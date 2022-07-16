Anil Kapoor Reveals He Took up Petty Jobs to Support His Family

Anil Kapoor’s last release Jug Jugg Jeeyo is getting a good business and in its third week the film has already grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box office worldwide, according to reports. In a recent interview Bollywood’s evergreen stylish hero opened up about his struggling days. Anil Kapoor also spoke about his humble beginnings and financial hardships of his family.

The Mr India actor said that his family was living in a one-room accommodation. At the age of 17-18, he came to know about his father’s heart ailment. Anil’s father Surinder Kapoor was a famous producer. However, he faced a lot of hardship and difficulty in the industry.

“When you start from scratch and work your way up, it’s much more satisfying. We came to know he has heart issues. In those days heart issues were a very big thing. That was kind of a turning point, I felt the need to work and let my dad chill. I was pretty young, 17-18 years old,” said Anil Kapoor to Bollywood Bubble.

Narrating the financial struggle of his family those days, Anil Kapoor said that he took up many petty and strange jobs. He recalled that he did odd jobs like waking up actors, escorting them from airports to shooting sets, looking after them and serving them snacks on the shooting sets.

He also took up the works like collecting material for sets, location scouting, and negotiating price for shooting venues. Gradually he became a casting director. He made his debut as a casting director in the movie Hum Paanch.

“I was the casting director for Hum Paanch, that’s the first time my name appeared in the titles where I was mentioned as the casting director,’’ said Anil Kapoor. He made enough money with the work and completed his acting course.

“I was doing bit roles from 1977 to 1982. I did Telugu films and I did Kannada films, and then, of course, Woh Saat Din happened,” added Anil Kapoor.

The actor also recalled living in the outhouse of Prithviraj Kapoor because of financial issues. Anil Kapoor’s parents used to stay in the outhouse. By that time, the actor was in Chembur. Later on the family bought a one room Kholi in Tilak Nagar.

He said that his father’s traits have automatically transferred to him. “He was very generous as he goes up to the car to drop off the guest. Somewhere it’s the legacy from my father who was a gentleman, innocent, naive, giving and loved by everybody,” said Anil Kapoor.

