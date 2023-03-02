Anil Kapoor Reveals Sonam Kapoor's Epic Reaction After The Night Manager Offer, Says 'My Children...' | Exclusive

Actor Anil Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of his first release of 2023, The Night Manager. The Disney+ Hotstar original show saw him playing an arms dealer under the garb of a business magnet. Touted as an out-and-out dark character who’s pitted against actor Aditya Roy Kapur’s Shaan Sengupta, it won the veteran artist wide praises and accolades. As all eyes are set on the second part of The Night Manager, which is reportedly slated to release in June this year, we exclusively caught up with Kapoor at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards, as he opened up on winning raving reviews for the show.

He said, “The feedback I received for The Night Manager is absolutely overwhelming. I’ve been receiving phone calls, messages and reviews from every corner of the world. In short, the reaction to the show has completely blown me.”

The 66-year-old thanked his daughter, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, for persuading him to be a part of The Night Manager. Talking about how he trusts his children for helping him make the right professional choices sometimes, he revealed, “Not only my children but I also listen to youngsters and learn whatever the best is from them. I feel that they come with a certain kind of instinct, which is the right instinct. If I’m unsure about certain projects, my children [tell me what to do]. For example, Sonam had read The Night Manager, the book, and she loved it. So, when the script came to me, she told me, ‘Dad, just do it blindly.’ These things help.”

The Malang (2020) and Dil Dhakadne Do (2015) actor further shared that his son, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, was instrumental in the making of Thar (2022), a film where the father-son duo shared screen space as fictional characters for the first time. “It also happens with my son, Harsh. Thar was absolutely his child right from the time it was conceived to being introduced to the director. I didn’t pitch the film to the studios but Harsh did. Netflix picked it up and then it swept all the awards for Harsh, the DoP, the film and me. It received great love from all over the world. If I didn’t listen to him, all of this wouldn’t have happened,” remarked Kapoor, who will again be collaborating with his son on the biopic of shooter and Olympic gold medallist, Abhinav Bindra.

Apart from Thar, he also had a release with Jugjugg Jeeyo, for which Kapoor won the News18 Showsha Reel Awards for the Best Supporting Actor. The family drama co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor clocked big numbers at the box office and won the entire cast acclaim. When asked about his big win at the award show, Kapoor said, “The most important thing is the journey [I had through the making of Jugjugg Jeeyo], right from the conception when the role came to me to the people I worked with on set who became like family to me. That, in itself, was great success and made for a wonderful journey. The film released and received a lot of love and I won the award for it, which makes me very happy.”

Going forward, he has his plate full with big-ticket releases like Fighter, Animal and an untitled film co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill.

