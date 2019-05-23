Anil Kapoor Reveals Why He Couldn’t Vote During Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Although he requested Indians to go out and vote in the recent Lok Sabha polls, Anil Kapoor couldn’t cast his vote his time.The 62-year-old actor has finally revealed the reason behind it. He says at the time, he was in Munich, Germany, with his doctor, getting treatment for calcification in his shoulder. Kapoor says he had booked the appointment with the doctor about one-and-a-half years in advance and it turned out to be on the same day as the polls.However, despite not being in India on the voting day, Kapoor says he inquired if he could vote from overseas. But since there is no such facility available yet, he had to miss out on the opportunity this time. He nevertheless has voiced his request that the Indian government should come up with a provision that allows people not present in their constituencies on the polling day to cast their vote from wherever they might be at the time.Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kapoor has already starred in two films this year—alongside his daughter Sonam Kapoor in Shelly Chopra Dhar’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and opposite Madhuri Dixit in Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal. He will next be seen in Aneez Bazmi’s Pagalpanti and Mohit Suri’s Malang.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)