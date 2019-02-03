English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anil Kapoor Says His Daughter Sonam Kapoor is a Self-made Star
Anil Kapoor says his daughter and actress Sonam K. Ahuja has worked really hard to achieve everything in her life.
Actor Anil Kapoor says his daughter and actress Sonam K. Ahuja has worked really hard to achieve everything in her life.
"She has made herself. She has worked hard to become what she is. She is the kind of person who gives a lot of love and affection. And, it comes very naturally to her. She is a very sensitive person," Anil said.
He opened up about his daughter in an episode of "Famously Filmfare Season 2". The episode will air on Sunday on Colors Infinity, Colors Infinity HD, Voot and Jio, read a statement.
Anil is currently seen sharing screen space with Sonam in "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga", which highlights the complexities of being a homosexual in India. A Fox Star Hindi project, the film also features Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, Seema Pahwa and Brijendra Kala.
Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, it is co-produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios. It opened in India on Friday.
Talking about escaping Bollywood stereotypes, Anil said: "I started my career with 'Woh Saat Din', where I played a role of someone who comes from Patiala to become a music director which was very unconventional at that point in time.
"It was totally opposite to what everybody was doing around me. That included the lead actors riding horseback or a motorbike or even playing a guitar. No actor would be launched in the same manner that I was."
