LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Anil Kapoor Says His Daughter Sonam Kapoor is a Self-made Star

Anil Kapoor says his daughter and actress Sonam K. Ahuja has worked really hard to achieve everything in her life.

IANS

Updated:February 3, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anil Kapoor Says His Daughter Sonam Kapoor is a Self-made Star
Image: Twitter/ Anil Kapoor
Loading...
Actor Anil Kapoor says his daughter and actress Sonam K. Ahuja has worked really hard to achieve everything in her life.

"She has made herself. She has worked hard to become what she is. She is the kind of person who gives a lot of love and affection. And, it comes very naturally to her. She is a very sensitive person," Anil said.

He opened up about his daughter in an episode of "Famously Filmfare Season 2". The episode will air on Sunday on Colors Infinity, Colors Infinity HD, Voot and Jio, read a statement.

Anil is currently seen sharing screen space with Sonam in "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga", which highlights the complexities of being a homosexual in India. A Fox Star Hindi project, the film also features Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, Seema Pahwa and Brijendra Kala.

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, it is co-produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios. It opened in India on Friday.

Talking about escaping Bollywood stereotypes, Anil said: "I started my career with 'Woh Saat Din', where I played a role of someone who comes from Patiala to become a music director which was very unconventional at that point in time.

"It was totally opposite to what everybody was doing around me. That included the lead actors riding horseback or a motorbike or even playing a guitar. No actor would be launched in the same manner that I was."

Follow @news18movies for more


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram