Anil Kapoor Sends Birthday Love To Brother Sanjay Kapoor, Posts Memorable Throwback Pics; Check Here

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor celebrated his 60th birthday with a big bash in Dubai. Sanjay’s brother Anil Kapoor too sent love to his brother on the special occasion. The Mr India actor took to social media to post a couple of throwback pictures, that showcase their bond. Along with the post, Anil penned a sweet note for Sanjay to make his day extra special.

“Sanjay, I admire your spirit , humour, never die attitude , the way you look after and love our mother and your family…I truly believe that 60 is just the beginning of even more wonderful decades for you, not just as a family man, but also as an artist. Happy 60th Birthday Sanjay! Love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @sanjaykapoor2500,” wrote Anil.

Check his post here:

Sanjay, I admire your spirit , humour, never die attitude, the way you look after and love our mother and your family…I truly believe that 60 is just the beginning of even more wonderful decades for you, as a family man and as an artist

Happy 60th Birthday! Love you♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/knc6jlai3Q — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 17, 2022

Amidst the pouring love and wishes for the actor, it was his wife Maheep Kapoor’s social media wish that garnered much-deserved attention. Instagram is replete with photos of celebrities and friends wishing actor Sanjay Kapoor his 60th birthday today. Maheep Kapoor too uploaded a slew of photos that captured a few moments from his birthday celebrations. She captioned the post with,”Happy Birthday to our rock. My teammate. Grateful for you always, every day. Love you and to many, many, many celebrations together.”

Check out her post here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Talking about the pictures, Sanjay Kapoor looked dapper in his dark blue blazer teamed with a white shirt, denim jeans, and shoes. He posed for the camera with his wife and had a bright smile on his face. Maheep was dressed in strikingly fashionable attire. She opted to wear a strapless silver outfit with fringe detailings throughout. She accessorized her look with strappy black stiletto heels, a watch, and a studded bangle.

As you swipe through the photos, you can see a family photo featuring their two children – Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor. Shanaya looked stunning in her black bodycon outfit with tassels. While her brother, Jahaan, sported a casual look with a beige jacket, white T-shirt, and ripped jeans.

In a video, the man of the moment, Sanjay Kapoor, could be seen dancing and enjoying his bash. The next photo shows Sanjay posing next to his big and elaborate cake that is adorned with his pictures.

Fans and friends of the actor soon marched to the comment section. Social media influencer, Farhana Bodi commented, “Thank You for being the best host I had such a blast love the party, and a very Happy Birthday Sanjay Kapoor.” Sanjay Kapoor’s Mohit Marwah wrote, “Superstar”. Apart from them, fans and admirers of the actor also dropped their wishes.

Sanjay Kapoor’s 60th birthday bash was a star-studded event attended by Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Farah Khan, and Seema Sajdeh.

Here’s wishing Sanjay Kapoor a very happy birthday!

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here