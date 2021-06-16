Anil Kapoor Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Wife Sunita Kapoor

Actor Anil Kapoor has shared a beautiful picture of his wife Sunita on Instagram. To complete the adorable post, the actor also wrote a heart warming caption that read, “Always looking at her in awe!”. Anil and Sunita tied the knot in 1984 and have three children together - Sonam, Rhea and Harshvarrdhan. In the candid picture, one can spot Sunita beaming with joy on a winter day. She is clad in a v-neck sweater which she has worn over a checkered shirt. She has left her hair open and is sitting in front of an office table. In the backdrop one can see buildings through the window.

Sunita reacted to his post by dropping a couple of happy emojis, facepalm emojis and heart emojis. Anil’s friends from the industry including Fatima Sana Sheikh, Anupam Kher, Mukti Mohan and Neetu Kapoor also shared their reaction to the post.

Sunita and Anil’s son in law, Anand Ahuja has also posted a love filled comment on the post. In his comment he has referred to Sunita as ‘Super Kapoor’. The essence of his comment lies in the first two words of his reaction, which read ‘Nothing’s changed.’

The post till now has received over 150 comments and 35 thousand likes in less than six hours of being posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Anil will soon be seen in a film titled Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. The romantic drama film is being directed by Raj Mehta and is being bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Recently, he was seen in Malang in which he played the role of Inspector Anjaney Agashe. The romantic action thriller had hit the theatres on February 7, 2020. The movie also starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemmu.

