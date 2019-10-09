Take the pledge to vote

Anil Kapoor Shares 'Ekdum Jhakaas' Life Tip for Joaquin Phoenix's Joker

Anil Kapoor shared a picture of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker dancing alongside him on his Instagram story.

October 9, 2019
In today's era, the limits of creativity are endless. Social media is often a common ground for unusual forms of creativity revolving around existing films and characters. Recently one creative social media user decided to put Anil Kapoor's Lakhan alongside Joaquin Phoenix in his Joker avatar in the same frame.

The image in question caught the attention of Anil Kapoor who enjoyed it and shared the picture on his Instagram story as well. In the picture, Joaquin Phoenix and Anil Kapoor can be seen dancing together. It also includes a line from the Joker which is followed by advice from Anil Kapoor's Lakhan in his character's style.

The text on the picture reads: "Joker- All I have are negative thoughts. Anil Kapoor- Just Dhina Dhin Dha it. All your thoughts will be bole to Ekdum Jhakas (sic)."

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor's Lakhan is from Subhash Ghai's 1989 film Ram Lakhan. The actor starred as the protagonist of the film alongside Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit. The film received a lot of appreciation from fans. This was particularly for Kapoor's bond in the film with Shroff and Dixit individually. The film was also nominated for a number of awards. It earned around  Rs 36 crore in its theatrical run and became the second highest-grossing film of the year.

Well, it looks like even after 30 years, fans are not over the film yet.

