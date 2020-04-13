Anil Kapoor Shares His Work-out Routine on Instagram with Motivational Message

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is busy taking care of his body, health and fitness during the ongoing nationwide lockdown. The Welcome actor recently showed-off his work-out routine on Instagram with a number of pictures.

In one of the images, the 63-year-old actor can be seen in a black gym outfit posing for the camera. In another picture, Anil can be seen giving the side look, along with a motivational message, “Be who you are not who you could be.”

The third snap shows Mr India actor looking towards another direction, with the message, “Challenges are what makes life interesting,” while the last picture shows him busy cycling. The message reads, “If you are going through hell just keep going.”

The Dil Dhadakne Do star captioned the fitness series, “You are your own motivation! #StayHomeStayFit #MondayMotivaton #LockdownSpiritsUp.”

The actor recently spilled the beans on his honeymoon. He revealed that his wife Sunita Kapoor went to their honeymoon without him. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Anil also mentioned that his wife had made it clear before their marriage that she wouldn’t go to a kitchen or cook for him.

The actor shared it on Twitter giving out further details. “Our cook is still a blessing for us because Sunita's feelings about cooking haven't changed! But it's wonderful to watch my daughters @sonamakapoor & #RheaKapoor shine in that department!” he mentioned.

Every word of this article is so true 😂 love it! Our cook is still a blessing for us because Sunita's feelings about cooking haven't changed! But it's wonderful to watch my daughters @sonamakapoor & #RheaKapoor shine in that department! @htshowbiz https://t.co/QEC6T6VhX5 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 13, 2020

Anil was last seen in Malang along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu. He will make his next appearance in the movie titled Mumbai Saga. The action flick features Suniel Shetty, John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 19 this year.

