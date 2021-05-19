Anil Kapoor Shares Rare Family Pic Featuring Sridevi While Wishing Wife Sunita on Anniversary

Anil Kapoor shared a bunch of family photos as he celebrated his wedding anniversary with wife Sunita Kapoor. While his first photo was a romantic shot with Sunita, the second one included the entire Kapoor clan, with families of all three brothers - Boney, Anil and Sanjay - featuring in it. The throwback picture has smiling faces of their wives Sridevi, Sunita and Maheep, alongwith their children Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula, Sonam, Rhea, Shanaya and Jahaan. Only Arjun Kapoor and Harshvardhan are missing from the photo.

Sharing the photos, Anil wrote, “All the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story. With you by my side I know I’m safe, loved & happy! You are the bedrock of our combined families and we don’t know what we’d do without you in our lives! I promise to spend my life making you feel loved and treasured in the way that you deserve it…Happy Anniversary!!"

Choreographer Farah Khan took a jibe at him in the comments, “Papaji ur using words like bedrock.. truly Sunita has done well with u." Several members of the film industry, including Ekta Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar and Suniel Shetty wished them in comments.

In 1984, Anil Kapoor married Sunita Bhavnani, a costume designer with whom he has two daughters and a son. Their elder daughter Sonam Kapoor (born 1985) is an actress and their younger daughter Rhea Kapoor (born 1987) is a film producer. Their son Harshvardhan Kapoor (born 1990) is also an actor.

