Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala Wrap Shoot of The Night Manager Remake, Former Shares Look from Project; See Post

The shoot of the remake of The Night Manager has been wrapped up. Actors Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala have completed the filming and took to Instagram to announce the completion of the series, and Anil Kapoor even shared a photo of his characters from the sets.

Anil Kapoor shared a monochrome image of his character Shailendra Rungta a.k.a Shelly and man he looks suave. Captioning it, he wrote, “And #TheNightManagerofIndia is off duty! #Thatsawrap for Shailendra Rungta a.k.a Shelly! Based on: The Night Manager; by John le Carre. @the_ink_factory_ @disneyplushotstar @banijayasia @adityaroykapur @sobhitad @sandeipm @picsofpinks @jasper_ben”, he posted.

The post had netizens drooling over Kapoor’s suave look, and even close friend Karan Johar commented, “Rocker” while his The Night Manager co-star Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, “Shelly, beloved”.

Sobhita too took to her Instagram to share that the show has been wrapped up. Her character would be called ‘Kaveri Dixit’. However, she refrained from sharing the look of her character.

The actress shared more pictures with the team. Moreover, Sobhita will be seen in a new and fresh pairing with Aditya Roy Kapoor in ‘The Night Manager’ while Anil Kapoor is also a part of the project. Moreover, the actress is also running on the promotions of her yet another upcoming Ponniyin Selvan: I.

The Night Manager is an espionage thriller that revolves around a tense cat-and-mouse chase between a covert agent and a secret arms dealer. The 2016 original series stars Tom Hiddleston in the lead role. In the Indian remake, Anil will essay the role which was originally played by Hugh Laurie. The original British series became a massive hit across the globe and earned several awards at the 74th Golden Globe Awards. The series will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

