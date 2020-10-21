Anil Kapoor Strolls Shirtless on the Beach, Says 'This Papa Don't Preach'

Anil Kapoor is known for being one of the fittest actors in Bollywood who has defied age like no other. At 63, Kapoor takes fitness very seriously, following a strict diet and monitoring lifestyle habits.

However, the tremendous work on diet and workout is easier in word and difficult in practice. The actor identifies and works on obstacles that come in between his fitness regime.

The actor had pledged during the early phase of the lockdown to work on his body shape seriously and the results are no less than approving. In his latest Instagram post, Kapoor poses shirtless on a beach looking fit and confident.

In his latest post, Kapoor discusses how difficult it gets to control the urge of taste buds as a Punjabi boy. He asserts that the process of fitness is very difficult to accomplish alone. He encourages people to involve family when they need to follow a diet strictly as it is very tough in another scenario. He wrote, “Everyone has a weak point. Mine is food.”

Kapoor said that to achieve the sharper look target, he needed a new approach in eating.

He mentioned that he tries to battle and falls at times. Kapoor stated that from the person who cooks food to the family surrounding during mealtime, the support and encouragement is very important. Fitness, as per Kapoor, is never a one-man/ women crusade.

“Is it easy ? Not always, if I am honest. Some days the Punjabi boy sulks a little, but then some days, like this day with this picture... it makes it all worth it…,” the fitness enthusiast wrote while signing off.

Anil Kapoor showed during lockdown how to do a no-equipment workout at home. A few weeks back, he gave major fitness goals by racing along the tracks in Mumbai.

His last big-screen outing was Mohit Suri's crime-thriller Malang. Kapoor next has Mumbai Saga, alongside John Abraham to work on. He has also committed to historical drama Takht directed by Karan Johar.