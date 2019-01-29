Anil Kapoor Suffering from Calcification in Shoulder, to Fly to Germany in April for Treatment

Though he is currently busy promoting Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, his upcoming film with daughter Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor is unwell.He has been suffering from calcification in his right shoulder for a while now and is slated to undergo treatment in Germany in April for the calcium deposits that have formed in his tendons over the years.The 62-year-old actor blames the stunts he has done over the years for his condition. “I have suffered one or two tears, and a bit of calcification on my right shoulder. These stunts affect me, but one has to keep moving forward," he told Mid-Day, adding that he has taken an appointment in April with Dr Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt, a celebrity sports doctor who presently works with Germany's national football team and has had several star clients, including sprinter Usain Bolt and former tennis player Boris Becker. Notably, he has previously helped Kapoor with tendonitis.Praising Muller-Wohlfahrt, Kapoor said, "I had stopped sprinting altogether because of my weak ankle. (But after the treatment), I have gone back to sprinting after 15 years."On the professional front, Kapoor has two big releases scheduled this month—Shelly Chopra Dhar’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in important roles, and Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal, in which he stars alongside Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Mishra.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.