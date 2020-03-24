English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Anil Kapoor, Taapsee, Sonakshi Lead Bollywood in Supporting 21-Days #TotalLockdown

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the country will be put under total lockdown for 21 days, Bollywood celebrities have tweeted out in support of the decision.

  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 9:42 PM IST
Amidst the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, India has been fighting hard to curb the spread of the disease. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced that from the midnight of 24th March, India will be under total lockdown for 21 days.

The Prime Minister said that the next 21 days, that is till April 14 is crucial to beat the disease before it spreads in an uncontrolable measure. After his speech, Bollywood celebrities have tweeted in support of the total lockdown and have pleadged to strictly maintain isolation. They have also urged their fans to follow the lockdown.

Take a look at the tweets below:

The current number of Coronavirus cases in India is now 519 with Kerala being the state with the highest 87 cases.

