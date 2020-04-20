MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Anil Kapoor Talks About Positive Changes And Work Life After Coronavirus Lockdown

Representative Image. (Photo: Twitter/Anil Kapoor's Official Twitter handle.)

Representative Image. (Photo: Twitter/Anil Kapoor's Official Twitter handle.)

The 62-year-old was prepping up for the roles in his upcoming movies Takht and Abhinav Bindra biopic until the lockdown happened.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 12:49 PM IST
While Anil Kapoor's upcoming projects may have come to an abrupt pause because of the Coronavirus crisis, the actor is happy with an improved work-life balance.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor talked about the changes and said, “Work was a major part of my life. My daily routine has changed since we have been indoors for a while now and I don’t mind it. After all, no one complains about spending a whole lot of quality time with family, eating, laughing, pulling each other’s leg and simply enjoying each other’s company."

The 62-year-old actor was undergoing physical transformation and voice modulation training to play the emperor Shah Jahaan in Karan Johar's Takht. He also had Abhinav Bindra biopic, where he would play father to his own son Harshvardhan Kapoor who is starring as the lead. This was until the film body announced a ban on production activities in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

For now, the veteran actor is managing his work from home. “I am researching for my upcoming projects, attending meetings over the phone and on video calls. We are all doing whatever we can virtually,” he said.

The actor is also making sure to work out and stay active. “Exercising is even more important now for our physical and mental health. I encourage everyone to do it religiously, at least for 30 minutes every day. It doesn’t matter what you do, but you should make sure to move," he added.

