Anil Kapoor Talks with Kapil Sharma About Refusing Film Offers, Malaika Arora Treats Arjun Kapoor with Sunday Meal

Anil Kapoor visited the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and questioned Kapil Sharma on why he refuses to do films opposite him.

In another news, Arjun Kapoor shared an appreciation post for Malaika Arora on social media as she prepared a meal for him.

Also, Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty were snapped as they stepped out in Mumbai recently.

Akshay Kumar joined Maharashtra minister for tourism and environment Aaditya Thackeray, and the states home minister Anil Deshmukh at a function of the Mumbai Police.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty recently stepped out in Mumbai with her younger brother Showik. Over the past weeks, their parents have been reportedly house hunting in the city.

Did Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spend the New Year's at the same resort with their respective siblings? Fans have been speculating on social media.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are head over heels in love. The two rang in Christmas and New Year's together in Goa and seem inseparable in pictures from their outing. Now, Arjun took to social media to appreciate Malaika's gesture of cooking for him on Sunday.

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor celebrated his birthday recently. His film AK VS AK was also released on the occasion of his special day on Netflix and has been earning rave reviews from critics and film lovers. Anil also graced the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show and revealed many anecdotes from his personal and professional life.

