Anil Kapoor Tells Farah Khan 'Kya Craze Hai Tera' As Paparazzi Click Them And Jackie Shroff; Watch

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor celebrated his 66th birthday on December 24. The superstar marked his special day with his family members and friends. He was also seen stepping out of his house to cut a cake for the paparazzi who were stationed outside his residence. In a video that Farah Khan shared online, she was seen capturing a sea of photographers who had visited to snap Anil Kapoor. However, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor tells Farah ‘Kya craze hai tera! They have come for you, not for me’.

Following this, Farah moves her camera toward Jackie Shroff and asks him about the paparazzi. The actor mentions that he has nothing to say about it and gives a flying kiss to the birthday boy. Sharing the video, Farah Khan writes, “Now thats sm birthday!! Lov uuu too much papaji @anilskapoor..guest appearance @apnabhidu Jackie shroff.." She also uses the hashtag ‘Ram Lakhan’ in the caption.

Soon after the video was shared, several fans took to the comment section and showered love on Anil Kapoor. “Lovely to see Ram Lakhan together," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user shared, “Happy Birthday 🎉🎂evergreen Anil ji happiness and good health always." “Kya craze hai tumhara really ❤️," a third comment read.

Meanwhile, several other celebrities also attended Anil Kapoor’s birthday bash. Anil’s brother Sanjay Kapoor was snapped with his wife Maheep Kapoor and their children, Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan. Anil Kapoor‘s son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar and David Dhawan among others also posed for the paps when they arrived at Anil’s residence.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo along with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter which also stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in the lead.

