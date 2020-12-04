Next Story
Anil Kapoor Tests Negative For COVID-19 Amid Rumours Of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' Cast Contracting Virus
Actor Anil Kapoor on Friday denied reports that he has tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting for his new film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo". There were reports that Anil Kapor, along with the film's co-stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani had tested positive for the virus in Chandigarh, where they are currently shooting.
Taking to Twitter, the 63-year-old wrote he is doing well and thanked fans for their continued love. “In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes,” Anil Kapoor tweeted.
