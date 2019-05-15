English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anil Kapoor to be Felicitated by European Chambers of Commerce for Promoting Children's Rights
Anil Kapoor will be felicitated at the Europe Day celebrations in Mumbai for his decade-long support to promoting the cause of children's rights.
Image: Twitter/Anil Kapoor
Loading...
Actor Anil Kapoor will be felicitated by the Council of European Chambers of Commerce (CEUCC) in India and an European Union delegation as part of the Europe Day celebrations in Mumbai on Friday, an official spokesperson said.
The actor will be the chief guest for the celebrations, which will also be attended by EU Ambassador to India Tomasz Kozlowski, EU Member states Consuls and senior representatives from the European and Indian corporate world.
Europe Day is celebrated every year on May 9 to mark the formation of the European Union (EU).
"Anil Kapoor will be felicitated for his decade-long support to promoting the cause of children's rights and his collaboration with the EU and Plan India in their girls' rights endeavours," said an official.
The event will highlight how Europe has always been a favourite shooting destination for Indian filmmakers for many decades. Bollywood movies have for long been using the picturesque locales of the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Italy and now even places like Greece, Hungary, Austria and Romania are gaining popularity for their natural beauty.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The actor will be the chief guest for the celebrations, which will also be attended by EU Ambassador to India Tomasz Kozlowski, EU Member states Consuls and senior representatives from the European and Indian corporate world.
Europe Day is celebrated every year on May 9 to mark the formation of the European Union (EU).
"Anil Kapoor will be felicitated for his decade-long support to promoting the cause of children's rights and his collaboration with the EU and Plan India in their girls' rights endeavours," said an official.
The event will highlight how Europe has always been a favourite shooting destination for Indian filmmakers for many decades. Bollywood movies have for long been using the picturesque locales of the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Italy and now even places like Greece, Hungary, Austria and Romania are gaining popularity for their natural beauty.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play a Power-Hungry, Manipulative Woman in Mani Ratnam’s Film
- OnePlus 7 Pro Available for Amazon Prime Members, But 12GB Variant Seems to be Missing
- Meet Karan Singh Grover, the New Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- Croatia Legend Igor Stimac Appointed New Coach of India's Men Football Team
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results