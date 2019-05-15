Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Anil Kapoor to be Felicitated by European Chambers of Commerce for Promoting Children's Rights

Anil Kapoor will be felicitated at the Europe Day celebrations in Mumbai for his decade-long support to promoting the cause of children's rights.

IANS

Updated:May 15, 2019, 3:12 PM IST
Anil Kapoor to be Felicitated by European Chambers of Commerce for Promoting Children's Rights
Image: Twitter/Anil Kapoor
Actor Anil Kapoor will be felicitated by the Council of European Chambers of Commerce (CEUCC) in India and an European Union delegation as part of the Europe Day celebrations in Mumbai on Friday, an official spokesperson said.

The actor will be the chief guest for the celebrations, which will also be attended by EU Ambassador to India Tomasz Kozlowski, EU Member states Consuls and senior representatives from the European and Indian corporate world.

Europe Day is celebrated every year on May 9 to mark the formation of the European Union (EU).

"Anil Kapoor will be felicitated for his decade-long support to promoting the cause of children's rights and his collaboration with the EU and Plan India in their girls' rights endeavours," said an official.

The event will highlight how Europe has always been a favourite shooting destination for Indian filmmakers for many decades. Bollywood movies have for long been using the picturesque locales of the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Italy and now even places like Greece, Hungary, Austria and Romania are gaining popularity for their natural beauty.

