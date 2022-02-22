Anil Kapoor to Lock Horns With Son Harsh Varrdhan in Netflix Film Thar, See First Look

The first look of Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor-starrer film Thar is out now. This Netflix film marks the second collaboration of the father-son duo after AK vs AK. Anil Kapoor is playing a cop in Thar. He has shared the pictures of his first look from the movie and his fans are impressed. Harsh has also shared the first look of his character from the revenge drama. In the film, Harsh is playing Siddharth, who will be locking horns with Anil.

Netflix India also shared the first look of Thar. It said that viewers will see Anil and Harsh’s epic clash in Thar. The movie is set in the eighties in Rajasthan. The story revolved around Siddharth, played by Harsh Varrdhan.

The revenge thriller also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik. They have also shared the first look of their characters on Instagram. Fatima will play the love interest of Harsh, and Satish will be assisting Anil Kapoor.

Advertisement

Thar marks the directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary. He has also written the film. Anil Kapoor in a statement said that he is extremely proud of what the team has achieved with Thar and is super excited about the film.

“The genre itself – a noir thriller set in Rajasthan that pays tribute to the genre of the classic Western is a first for Indian cinema and audiences. Thar is a playground where the dynamism of new blood meets the experience of industry stalwarts,” he said.

OTT giant Netflix is yet to announce the release date of the movie. The film is produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company Network.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.