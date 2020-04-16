Anil Kapoor Wants To Have A Drink With Anupam Kher, Gets Trolled

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher share a special bond. Recently, Anupam Kher shared the news of his American medical-drama television series New Amsterdam’s finale being ranked one in the United States.

“Our medical series #NewAmsterdam finale tops the chart in ratings!! CONGRATULATIONS to the entire team of @NBCNewAmsterdam. BRAVO and JAI HO,” the actor tweeted.



Our medical series #NewAmsterdam finale tops the chart in ratings!! CONGRATULATIONS to the entire team of @NBCNewAmsterdam. BRAVO and JAI HO!! ❤️https://t.co/mkCMYhTsF2

— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 16, 2020

Soon after posting the news with his fans on the micro-blogging site, Anupam Kher’s long-time friend and neighbour Anil Kapoor congratulated him in a rather quirky way. Mr. India actor wrote, “Phenomenal my friend...ek drink banta hain aaj,” adding clinking glasses and party popper emojis.

Phenomenal my friend...ek drink banta hain aaj .. https://t.co/MvuRjecLQq — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 16, 2020

Anil Kapoor’s tweet didn’t go down well with netizens and they trolled him. One of the users wrote, “Bahar lock down hai sir. I hope you guys are planning an Instagram or whatzapp party!!”





Bahar lock down hai sir. I hope you guys are planning an Instagram or whatzapp party!!

— Sudipto (@TheSud_) April 16, 2020

Another person said, “ Lockdonw me Theke to band h sir kya kijiyega,” while one more wrote, “Congratulations.. Filhal nimbupaani chalega sir.”



Lockdown में ठेके बन्द है क्या कीजियेगा। — Arvind (@Arvind_innn) April 16, 2020









Congratulations... Filhal nimbupaani chalega sir?

— Jui Chakraborty (@itsJ_here) April 16, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more