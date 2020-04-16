MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Anil Kapoor Wants To Have A Drink With Anupam Kher, Gets Trolled

Anil Kapoor Wants To Have A Drink With Anupam Kher, Gets Trolled

Anil Kapoor had proposed a drink for celebrating Anupam Kher's American medical-drama television series New Amsterdam’s finale being ranked one in the United States.

Share this:

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher share a special bond. Recently, Anupam Kher shared the news of his American medical-drama television series New Amsterdam’s finale being ranked one in the United States.

“Our medical series #NewAmsterdam finale tops the chart in ratings!! CONGRATULATIONS to the entire team of @NBCNewAmsterdam. BRAVO and JAI HO,” the actor tweeted.


Soon after posting the news with his fans on the micro-blogging site, Anupam Kher’s long-time friend and neighbour Anil Kapoor congratulated him in a rather quirky way. Mr. India actor wrote, “Phenomenal my friend...ek drink banta hain aaj,” adding clinking glasses and party popper emojis.

Anil Kapoor’s tweet didn’t go down well with netizens and they trolled him. One of the users wrote, “Bahar lock down hai sir. I hope you guys are planning an Instagram or whatzapp party!!”


Another person said, “ Lockdonw me Theke to band h sir kya kijiyega,” while one more wrote, “Congratulations.. Filhal nimbupaani chalega sir.”



Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    10,477

    +280*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,380

    +447*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,488

    +145*  

  • Total DEATHS

    414

    +22*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,415,962

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,072,228

    +63,251

  • Cured/Discharged

    518,600

     

  • Total DEATHS

    137,666

    +6,939
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres