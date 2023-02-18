Anil Kapoor Was ‘Nervous’ While Performing Scenes With The Night Manager Co-Star Sobhita Dhulipala | Exclusive

Known for his versatility, actor Anil Kapoor now plays an arms dealer under the garb of a business magnet in the latest Disney+ Hotstar original series, The Night Manager. The show sees him paired opposite actor Sobhita Dhulipala and the trailer gives a glimpse into their palpable chemistry, which has left many intrigued. While in one scene, the duo is seen sharing a kiss, in the other, he slaps her. And though this isn’t the first time that Kapoor essays a character with grey shades, his portrayal of Shelly Rungta has won him praises for leaving the audience guessing as they gradually unravel his character. But despite his experience spanning more than four decades, The Night Manager threw down the gauntlet to him.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, Kapoor says that performing some of the scenes with Sobhita proved to be rather difficult. “Sobhita and I had some tough scenes and I was nervous to a certain extent because I haven’t done such kinds of scenes with any actor before,” he states. Thanking her for being a pillar of support to him on the set of the series, the AK vs AK (2020) and Thar (2022) actor says, “She was so supportive and wonderful that it helped me greatly. I might be experienced but youngsters sometimes don’t realise how much working with them and having their support helps me. The more time you spend in this business, the more difficult it becomes sometimes.”

Kapoor, who is often being hailed for his candour, goes on to tell us that it was other co-actor Tillotama Shome’s RAW officer character Lipika Saikia, played by actor Olivia Colman in the original series of the same name, that left him ‘envious’. Talking about it, he remarks, “She is such an accomplished actor. Tillotama has such a great role in the show. If I was envious of any role, it was hers. It’s very difficult to fill in the shoes of [Colman] and do a great job in that kind of a role. It was wonderful to work with her. I’ve just one scene with her and it was fun doing it.”

So, how was it like being on a set with an array of actors including Aditya Roy Kapur and Saswata Chatterjee? “When you work with a team that’s so collaborative, the idea is to make the product even better. Both Sandeep (Modi; director and showrunner) and Priyanka (Ghosh; co-director) are very collaborative and that helped us all jam. They were very open to suggestions and inputs. We were all trying and helping each other. Every role written was so different and well-defined that you couldn’t get into anyone’s territory,” elaborates the 66-year-old.

While speaking further about The Night Manager, the actor, who was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022), recalls his father, late producer Surinder Kapoor, who started his career as a manager. Prod him and he says, “My father was a manager to Shammi Kapoor (late actor) and I’m sensitive about it. Being a manager is a tough job. First he was an assistant, then a manager and then he became a film producer. Managing someone is a very responsible job. It’s also an emotional job because you’ve to be very sensitive and caring. No matter what time it is in the day, you’ve to look after that person as a family member and then you will get that kind of love and loyalty from them. It goes both ways.” Kapoor continues, “My parents were managing my life as well initially. Then it was my brother and my wife and now, Jalal, who is like my son. I wouldn’t want anyone else as my manager. My manager is a part of my family.” ​

