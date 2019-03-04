English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anil Kapoor: We are All Capable of Much More Than We Give Ourselves Credit For
Anil Kapoor was last seen in Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal.
Image: Twitter/Anil Kapoor
Loading...
Actor Anil Kapoor, who has been a part of the Hindi film industry for almost four decades now, says his mission is to explore more of what he can do and to improve himself with every project.
Kapoor has shown versatility in the myriad genres, like drama, action, romance, comedy and socio-drama. He has even featured in Hollywood films such as Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and Slumdog Millionaire.
On what keeps him going, he told IANS, "I aspire to do better, to be better. I believe there is no limit to human potential and that we are all capable of much more than we give ourselves credit for. It is my life's mission to explore more of what I can do and how I can do it better."
The 62-year-old is currently basking in the success of his latest release Total Dhamaal, which has collected Rs 100 crore at the box office. Talking about audience’s love that’s been pouring in for the ensemble comedy, Kapoor said, "It's a film we all had a blast working on and it is filled with fun. As long as we are making you laugh, it is a good day. I hope the film continues to rise for the coming days as well."
Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise Dhamaal. The second was Double Dhamaal. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi in important roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Kapoor has shown versatility in the myriad genres, like drama, action, romance, comedy and socio-drama. He has even featured in Hollywood films such as Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and Slumdog Millionaire.
On what keeps him going, he told IANS, "I aspire to do better, to be better. I believe there is no limit to human potential and that we are all capable of much more than we give ourselves credit for. It is my life's mission to explore more of what I can do and how I can do it better."
The 62-year-old is currently basking in the success of his latest release Total Dhamaal, which has collected Rs 100 crore at the box office. Talking about audience’s love that’s been pouring in for the ensemble comedy, Kapoor said, "It's a film we all had a blast working on and it is filled with fun. As long as we are making you laugh, it is a good day. I hope the film continues to rise for the coming days as well."
Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise Dhamaal. The second was Double Dhamaal. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi in important roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Watch as 150 Drones Shoot Brahmastra in the Kumbh Sky
- Remembering India’s Funny Man Jaspal Bhatti on His 64th Birth Anniversary
- Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Flaunt Their Rings on Instagram, Netizens Wonder If They're Engaged
- Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Getting Married in Christian Wedding Ceremony Next Month: Report
- Kashmiri Pandits Celebrate Herath Ahead of Mahashivratri, Wishes Pour In From Across Country
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results