Anil Kapoor: We are All Capable of Much More Than We Give Ourselves Credit For

Actor Anil Kapoor, who has been a part of the Hindi film industry for almost four decades now, says his mission is to explore more of what he can do and to improve himself with every project.Kapoor has shown versatility in the myriad genres, like drama, action, romance, comedy and socio-drama. He has even featured in Hollywood films such as Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and Slumdog Millionaire.On what keeps him going, he told IANS, "I aspire to do better, to be better. I believe there is no limit to human potential and that we are all capable of much more than we give ourselves credit for. It is my life's mission to explore more of what I can do and how I can do it better."The 62-year-old is currently basking in the success of his latest release Total Dhamaal, which has collected Rs 100 crore at the box office. Talking about audience’s love that’s been pouring in for the ensemble comedy, Kapoor said, "It's a film we all had a blast working on and it is filled with fun. As long as we are making you laugh, it is a good day. I hope the film continues to rise for the coming days as well."Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise Dhamaal. The second was Double Dhamaal. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi in important roles.