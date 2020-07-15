Anil Kapoor Wishes Amitabh Bachchan Speedy Recovery with Throwback Video of Their Live Performance

Actor Anil Kapoor on Tuesday shared a throwback video of a live show where he is performing with Amitabh Bachchan. In the video, we can see Big B and Anil Kapoor grooving to their songs "Bachke rehna re baba" ("Pukar") and "My Name is Lakhan" ("Ram Lakhan") respectively.

"I remember performing live in packed stadiums with @amitabhbachchan! That love and energy is unmatchable," Anil Kapoor wrote on Instagram.

Fans have naturally gone gaga seeing the blast from the past. A user commented: "Two legends. Super energetic performance." Another one wrote: "Good old times."

Also, as Big B is currently hospitalised for Covid treatment at Nanavati Hospital, and Anil Kapoor has wished him a "speedy recovery".

"Praying for your speedy recovery and waiting to see you do what you love most again very soon," Anil Kapoor wrote in his post.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, are "responding well" to the treatment, hospital sources told PTI on Tuesday.

"Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days," the hospital insider told the news agency.

Apart from the father-son duo, the screen icon's daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and eight-year-old granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19. Abhishek confirmed Aishwarya and Aaradhya's diagnosis on the microblogging site on Sunday, adding that they will be "self-quarantining at home".

On Monday night, Amitabh thanked his fans and well-wishers for brightening the darkness of his isolation with their messages of love.

(with inputs from agencies)