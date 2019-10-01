Take the pledge to vote

Anil Kapoor Wraps Up Malang Schedule with Chocolate Cake and a Quirky Caption

Anil Kapoor has finished shooting for Malang. The film will feature Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patni in the lead roles.

News18.com

October 1, 2019, 5:27 PM IST
Anil Kapoor Wraps Up Malang Schedule with Chocolate Cake and a Quirky Caption
Anil Kapoor has finished shooting for Malang. The film will feature Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patni in the lead roles.

Anil Kapoor has finished shooting for his part in Malang. The actor shared pictures of the small celebration of the wrap up party on social media where he can be seen holding a dark chocolate cake piece amidst the crew members and the director Mohit Suri in frame.

Taking advantage of the setting, Anil Kapoor had a wordplay with ‘Black’ and knit in an interesting caption calling himself the Dark Knight (probably since he was wearing a black shirt) in a ‘dark night’, sharing ‘dark chocolate’. Looks like the humour of the 62-year-old actor is as fresh as his looks. He also mentioned that the movie was an ‘intense journey’.

The movie is helmed by Mohit Suri, who will be back after Half Girlfriend. While announcing the movie, Suri had said in a statement, “With Malang, I am essentially returning to genre I enjoy the most. It will be intense, edgy and mad. I hope Malang is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience to see as much as it has already been for me.”

The movie brings back Suri with Aditya Roy Kapur after Aashiqui 2. Disha Patani, who plays the female lead in the movie, had also shared a post of the movie’s wrap up a few days ago.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Last day of #malang with my lovely team❤️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

The movie is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020 and will clash with Imtiaz Ali’s film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan.

