​Anil Kapoor's Birthday Gift for Wife Sunita is a Luxury Car Worth Rs 1 Crore, See Pics

Sunita Kapoor, wife of actor Anil Kapoor, celebrated her 56th birthday on Thursday, March 25. She was wished with beautiful and heartfelt posts by husband Anil, and daughters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor. However, to make her birthday more special, Anil gifted his wife a swanky new car, Mercedes Benz GLS, which currently comes with a price tag of about Rs 1 crore. The glimpses of the car got captured in the cameras of the paparazzi standing outside his home and are now going viral on the internet.

The images of the car were posted by one of the famous Bollywood photographers Yogen Shah on his Instagram handle. He captioned the post by writing, “Anil Kapoor gifting merc to Sunita Kapoor on her birthday." From the pictures, it can be observed that it is a deep black Mercedes and was parked at the Kapoor residence.

Earlier in the day, Anil took to his Insta account to pen down a beautiful note for his wife. He shared beautiful images and wrote a heartfelt note to get nostalgic about their relationship over the years. He mentioned how they love bloomed between “travelling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli taxis" to"flying economy to business to first class."

While daughter Sonam wrote on her social networking site that for everything she is today, her mother’s love showed her the way.

Anil and Sunita got married in 1984 and have been together for 36 years now. The duo first met on the sets of Meri Jung and have three kids together — Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

On the work front, Anil was last seen in a Netflix series AK Vs AKby Anurag Kashyap. The actor will be next spotted by his fans in Raj Mehta’s directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo,where he will be accompanied by Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in lead roles. Apart from this, he also has Bhushan Kumar-produced Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in his kitty.