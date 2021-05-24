Anil Kapoor's Latest Instagram Post is Lockdown Inspiration You Need

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is known for his youthful looks and with his latest Instagram post, he shows us how he maintains his fitness amidst lockdown. On Monday, the 64-year-old actor posted a picture on his social media handle where he was seen flaunting his toned biceps. The actor was seen in his gym-wear as he sent out an inspirational message through his post. Wearing an intense expression on his face, Anil was seen in a post-workout mood.

Captioning the post, the actor wrote “Lockdown is compulsory. What you do with it is optional." The caption was followed by some inspirational hashtags that mentioned hard work pays off with persistence.

The post has garnered over 163k likes since it was shared on Instagram . Fans and followers of the actor also shared their reaction to the post. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim was certainly ‘inspired’ by Anil’s post as his comment read. While makeup artist Vimi Joshi also hailed the actor’s post as ‘inspirational’.

Anil’s sister-in-law Maheep Kapoor also commented on his energising post with a series of applause emojis. Actress Neena Gupta hailed the actor as an ‘inspiration.’ replying to this comment, Anilwrote that he feels the same about her as well.

While Anil’s co-actor Prajakta Koli who will be seen in his upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo,commented, "Woah!" A similar reaction was posted by producer and fashion photographer Atul Kasbekar, who wrote, “Whoa AK”.

Anil’s Rishtey co-star Shilpa Star also shared her reaction to the picture as she commented, “Wah @anilskapoor #inspiration.”

The actor recently celebrated 37th wedding anniversary with wife Sunita Kapoor. To mark the occasion, Anil shared a series of throwback pictures commemorating the couple’s journey through the years.

Anil will soon be seen in the upcoming comedy drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht with Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here