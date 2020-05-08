Anil Kapoor’s Quarantine Carom Game With Wife Sunita Is Gaining All The Attention On Internet

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who is currently quarantining with his wife Sunita, daughter Rhea, and son Harshvardhan at his Mumbai residence, on Thursday shared fun-filled pictures on Instagram. In the two slides, we can see the Welcome actor playing carom with wife Sunita.
Sporting an all-black outfit, the veteran actor looks completely engrossed in the game at the time of the click. “And the winner is...Me (Obviously)! #quarantinegames #chasingthequeen #candids #stayhomestaysafe,” he captioned the pictures.
The credit for the first picture goes to Sunita Kapoor, while the second picture is clicked by Rhea.
His friends from the Bollywood shared various comments on the picture. Shilpa Shetty Kundra pointed out the fitness part in the picture, stating, “Wah!! Love the way u are sitting and balancing on that ball!! Kya baat hai…”
Son-in-law and entrepreneur Anand Ahuja noticed the one thing he loves dearly, shoes. He commented, “Nice shoes (pic 2).” In the picture, Anil is actually wearing slippers.
Sonam Kapoor couldn’t hide her love for parents. “Miss you both so so much can’t wait to see you,” she mentioned.
Anil recently took part in ‘I for India’ campaign, where a number of celebrities came together to raise funds for the COVID-19 patients in India. He shared a picture, declaring the campaign has raised more than 52 crores for the relief fund.
View this post on Instagram
Huge shout out to all of you, for your generosity! Please let’s continue supporting the war against Covid-19. If you missed the concert, watch it now, link in bio. Click on the video to donate. 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund by @give_india #IforIndia #SocialForGood
View this post on Instagram
From our hearts to yours. Thank you for watching. Thank you for responding. Thank you for donating. I for India started out as a concert. But it can be a movement. Let’s continue to build a safe India. A healthy India. A strong India. I for India. Please continue to donate. Link in bio #IForIndia #SocialForGood @give_india
Follow @News18Movies for more