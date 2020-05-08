MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Anil Kapoor’s Quarantine Carom Game With Wife Sunita Is Gaining All The Attention On Internet

Anil Kapoor is quarantining with wife Sunita and his kids Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who is currently quarantining with his wife Sunita, daughter Rhea, and son Harshvardhan at his Mumbai residence, on Thursday shared fun-filled pictures on Instagram. In the two slides, we can see the Welcome actor playing carom with wife Sunita.


Sporting an all-black outfit, the veteran actor looks completely engrossed in the game at the time of the click. “And the winner is...Me (Obviously)! #quarantinegames #chasingthequeen #candids #stayhomestaysafe,” he captioned the pictures.


The credit for the first picture goes to Sunita Kapoor, while the second picture is clicked by Rhea.




His friends from the Bollywood shared various comments on the picture. Shilpa Shetty Kundra pointed out the fitness part in the picture, stating, “Wah!! Love the way u are sitting and balancing on that ball!! Kya baat hai…”


Son-in-law and entrepreneur Anand Ahuja noticed the one thing he loves dearly, shoes. He commented, “Nice shoes (pic 2).” In the picture, Anil is actually wearing slippers.


Sonam Kapoor couldn’t hide her love for parents. “Miss you both so so much can’t wait to see you,” she mentioned.


Anil recently took part in ‘I for India’ campaign, where a number of celebrities came together to raise funds for the COVID-19 patients in India. He shared a picture, declaring the campaign has raised more than 52 crores for the relief fund.





