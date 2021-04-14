Anil Kapoor's Savage Take on Jackie Shroff's Zumba Skills Leaves Netizens in Splits

Anil Kapoor is known for many things, including his youthful looks, his dance, his acting, and probably also for his sass. The actor was seen spilling some savage sarcasm in his recent tweet where he commented on his former co-actor Jackie Shroff’s zumba skills.

Jackie, recently featured in an advertisement for a credit card bill payment app where he was seen shaking his body to the effervescent zumba beats. Jackie makes his appearance in the video after actor Jim Sarbh says, “Here’s another secret, Jackie loves zumba." Wearing a green printed tracksuit and a red headband, the actor dances to the peppy beats in a zumba class. Jackie shared the video on his Twitter handle and called it Atirikt zumba.

The caption may remind some users of his famous behind the scenes video of a polio ad campaign which he did years ago. Jackie was seen struggling with some Hindi words including ‘atirikt’.

Reacting to his latest advertisement video, Anil wrote his honest opinion on Twitter and asked Jackie about how did he make it through the auditions. This savage tweet left several netizens in splits as they commented on Anil’s post.

How did you make it through the auditions? https://t.co/BuVUOkU8iU— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 13, 2021

Jackie replied to Anil’s query, and wrote that maybe it was his dancing skills that made him the perfect choice.

One follower commented on Anil’s tweet that Jackie’s selection for this ad is also a secret. While another user wrote that ‘bhidu’ is in great shape just like Anil and both of them continue to inspire.

Some thought that Jackie, who always came across as a tough guy lifting heavy weights in the gym, would have never revealed his secret zumba love, so probably he was filmed through a secret camera.

The Twitter banter only goes on to show the camaraderie shared by the two actors who worked together in the classic 1989 drama Ram Lakhan. They have also starred in other movies like Trimurti, Parinda, Kabhi Na Kabhi, Kala Bazaar, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Yudh, and Andar Baahar.

