Anil Kapoor's Witty Response to Fan Who Photoshopped Herself in a Picture With Him
Anil Kapoor who is currently shooting for his upcoming Netflix film AK vs Ak decided to have some fun with a fan's photoshopping skills.
Image Courtesy: Twitter - Maelbarrak
Anil Kapoor is known for being as cool as a cucumber when it comes to interacting on social media with friends and fans alike. The actor recently had a witty response to a fan who decided to photoshop herself into a photo with him.
Anil had recently taken to Twitter to share a picture of himself with the tweet, "From grueling night shoots to calm mornings... #AKvsAK".
A fan of the actor tweeted a photoshopped picture where she could be seen sitting opposite the actor with the caption, "What are we talking about, sir?".
Taking notice of the picture the actor replied, "I’m guessing we are probably talking about breakfast!!"
From gruelling night shoots to calm mornings... #AKvsAK pic.twitter.com/vHokVXwfJT
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 13, 2020
I’m guessing we are probably talking about breakfast!! 😂😂 @Maelbarrak https://t.co/T4bY3CMCim
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 13, 2020
On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu. He is currently shooting and preparing for his upcoming Netflix debut film titled AK vs AK by Vikramaditya Motwane.
Apart from this, he is also shooting for Karan Johar's upcoming historical drama Takht. The film which will be his first historical role where he will seen portraying the role of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.
