Anil Nedumangad and Joju George's Character Videos From Peace Unveiled; Take a Look

The character teaser of Anil Nedumangad and Joju George from Peace, which is slated to release on August 19, has been unveiled. The Sanfeer K directorial is an upcoming Malayalam film and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada as well. In addition to Anil Nedumangad and Joju George, the film stars Shalu Rahim, Ramya Nambeesan, Aditi Ravi, Siddique, Asha Sarath, Arjun Singh, Vigilesh and Mamukoya, and Pauly Wilson.

Anil Nedumangad is coming to the screen as Dixon. The makers, speaking about the character, said that it has been handled with passion and will be a very innovative police role, unlike others.

Meanwhile, Joju will be seen playing the role of Carlos, a delivery partner in the film. The promo video makes it clear that the role is wrapped in humour.

The film is about the life of Carlos and some of the events that unfold around him. Billed as a social satire with thriller elements, the director earlier revealed that the film has a hyperlink narrative.

Peace was shot in locations of Thodupuzha, Ernakulam, and Kottayam in 2 months and 15 days, in three schedules. The film is produced by Dayaparan under the banner of Script Doctor Pictures.

Speaking of the technical crew of the upcoming film, Safar Sanal, and Ramesh Girija are the faces behind the screenplay and dialogue of the project, respectively. Jubair Muhammed composed the music from the lyrics penned by Anwar Ali, Vinayak Sasikumar, and Sanfeer. Ajayan Adat is the sound designer. While Shameer Gibran is in charge of the cinematography for the movie, Noufal Abdullah handles the editing department.

