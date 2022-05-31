Anil Ravipudi's F3 Collects $1 Million at the US Box Office

F3: Fun and Frustration movie stars big names such as Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead roles, and the film has lived up to the expectations. Produced by Dil Raju under the direction of Anil Ravipudi, F3 has reached the 1-million-dollar mark in the US.

The film has been released in over 1400 theatres worldwide, including the US. F3 has received rave reviews and has not disappointed the fans.

If we look into the details of what the movie earned in terms of collection in the first week, it already crossed the half a million mark. The film stars Tamanna opposite Venkatesh and Mehreen opposite Varun Tej. Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyengar, Sunil and Vennela Kishore are also seen in other important roles.

Claiming it to be a perfect family entertaining movie, the comedy scenes have been appreciated by the audience. Many complimented Daggubati Venkatesh for his acting skills and said the actor’s performance was amazing in the film.

F3’s makers have recently announced that the popular OTT platform Sony LIV has acquired the digital streaming rights for the movie. The movie will be available for streaming after four weeks of its theatrical release.

The film generated excitement as soon as its trailer was released. It begins with the voice-over of the actor Murali Sharma, who calls money the sixth element after the five main elements of nature. According to fans, the trailer came to look colourful and had an all-time entertainer touch.

Victory Venkatesh is said to appear next in Aata Nade Veta Nade, directed by Teja. This is going to be Venkatesh’s 72nd film. He is also going to appear in the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha.

Along with him, his nephew Rana will star in the adaptation. Gayathri Pushkar will direct the film. R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi will also play key roles in the film.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.