Bollywood stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a blockbuster at that time. Currently, the duo is once again ready to carry forward the tale of love for the film’s sequel, titled Gadar: The Katha Continues. This time, too, filmmaker Anil Sharma has donned the director’s hat. From the powerful acting chops of the Gadar cast to its soul-stirring songs, the action romance struck a chord with the masses.

However, you will be surprised to learn that actress Soni Razdan was offered a crucial role in the 2001 Anil Sharma directorial. Nevertheless, the Raazi actress refused to be a part of the film, owing to her already jam-packed schedule. Earlier, in an interview with the Indian Express, Soni revealed that she still regrets her decision. The 66-year-old further confessed that Anil Sharma “never forgave” her for that.

Soni Razdan disclosed that since she was busy working on a television program at that time, she was forced to turn down Gadar. “The one project I got offered was Gadar and I said no to it at that moment. Not for any other reason but because I was producing my show for Star Plus called Aur Phir Ek Din,” she shared.

She added, “I was dealing with date issues of actors. I was a producer and I could not deal with having to go away to Lucknow to shoot. I had to go to Lucknow to shoot this wonderful project, which I said no to like a fool.”

Admitting that she really wanted to be a part of the amazing project, Soni Razdan further said, “I’m so upset that I said no to it because I really wanted to be a part of it. And I think Anil Sharma never forgave me after that. He was like ‘How can you say no?’ But I said, ‘You don’t realise what I’m going through. I’m going through the worst nightmare’ because I remember I was trying to juggle Kiran Kumar’s dates with XYZ’s dates with my dates. I couldn’t deal. So, I said no to it.”

Speaking of Gadar 2, cine buffs will once again witness the eternal love story between a Sikh truck driver Tara Singh and an elite Pakistani woman Sakeena. This time, the story will take a 20-year leap. The plot of Gadar 2 will majorly focus on the father-son relationship between Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh and actor Utkarsh Sharma’s Jeete aka Charanjeet.

Apart from Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, the upcoming film also boasts a cast ensemble of Manish Wadhwa and Rohit Choudhary as the two antagonists. Gaurav Chopra, Simrat Kaur, Anil George, Luv Sinha, and Mir Sarwar have also been roped in for important roles. Gadar: The Katha Continues will hit the silver screens on August 11, 2023.

