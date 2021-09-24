Anil Sharma to Make Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel?

It’s only a matter of few months when Anil Sharma will start filming for the sequel of his 2001 directorial, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947. The filmmaker will begin work on Gadar 2 with his son, Utkarsh and actors of the original, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, joining in. As per a latest report in Pinkvilla, makers of Gadar 2 may commence shooting from November of this year.

A source close to the development informed the portal that Anil and the team of writers have been working on the plot of the sequel for some time now. The screenplay is all set now.

The follow-up, just like the first part, will be around the India – Pakistan conflict where Sunny’s character takes down the entire country. The pre-production work on the film has already started. The sequel will be backed by Anil in association with Zee Studios. In addition to the main characters, makers are simultaneously working to get a fresh face on board, who will essay Utkarsh’s romantic interest in the film.

This June, the blockbuster period drama clocked 20 years of its release. On the occasion of Gadar’s 20th anniversary, Anil spoke to PTI and opened up on how he zeroed in on Sunny to play the part of the iconic Tara Singh. "Tara could only be played by Sunny. I needed someone extremely powerful, extremely innocent. There's no one in the industry apart from him to do this. I had him in mind while conceptualizing the film,”he was quoted as saying.

Sunny, marked the 20th anniversary of the film with a special post on social media. He wrote, “We made a film, you made it an event! I express my gratitude to everyone who made our film historic.”

Anil will also work with Sunny next to make the sequel of Apne. Apne 2 will also star other Deols - Dharmendra, Bobby and Karan. Sunny, Bobby and Dharmendra have also worked together in the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise.

