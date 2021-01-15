'Animal Kingdom' To End With Season Six At TNT

Los Angeles: TNT Network has renewed its popular series “Animal Kingdom” for a sixth and final season. The renewal comes ahead of the premiere on the show’s fifth season, which will debut later this year.

Developed by Jonathan Lisco, the show is based on David Michod’s 2010 Australian film of the same name, reported Deadline. It follows a 17-year-old boy, who, after the death of his mother, moves in with his estranged relatives, the Codys, a criminal family clan governed by matriarch Smurf.

Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, and Finn Cole stars as members of the Cody crime family. In the upcoming fifth season, Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary) and J (Cole) are “still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge”..