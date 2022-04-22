Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna Don Himachali Caps As They Kick Start Shooting In Manali; See Pics

For their upcoming film Animal, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna arrived in Manali on Thursday. The two will be seen working together for the first time in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, which is being produced by T-Series. A picture from the hill station in Himachal Pradesh was shared by Ranbir’s fan page on Instagram where the star cast of the movie was spotted in Himachali cap.

In the picture, Ranbir was spotted wearing a beige pair of pants and black zipper along with the traditional red and grey Himachali cap. Tollywood star Rashmika was also spotted wearing the cap along with her casual outfit comprising a white t-shirt and black denim jeans.

It should be noted that initially Parineeti Chopra was signed to work in the film. However, the actress had to back out and that is when the role was offered to Rashmika.

The 26-year-old actress was last seen in Telugu blockbuster Pushpa, and is having quite a busy schedule this year. Besides Animal, Rashmika will also be seen in her first Bollywood movie opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. The actress also shot for another Bollywood movie titled Goodbye, with Amitabh Bachchan in Rishikesh. Most recently, the actress announced her first project with Tamil star Vijay as well.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Rashmika talked about Animal and said that she is “thrilled” that the announcement is out. The actress also told the entertainment news website that she had been waiting to tell the world about it. “Not only is the story so amazing but also the team I get to work with. It’s like a dream come true. I’m looking forward to this summer, and honestly can’t wait for the film to go on floors soon.”

Meanwhile, Animal will mark Ranbir’s first collaboration with Vanga. The actor, who recently tied the knot with his partner Alia Bhatt, will soon be seen in Brahmastra Part One which is all set to release on September 9.

