Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's Ferocious New Look Leaks Online; Actor Covered In Blood

Ranbir Kapoor looks unrecognisable in new leaked pictures from the sets of Animal. The actor is starring as the lead in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. On Wednesday evening, pictures of the actor from the set of the film surfaced and instantly went viral.

In the picture, clicked by ETimes, Ranbir Kapoor looked beefed up with fake blood covering his kurta. He also sported longer hair and a bruise on his forehead. The pictures caught everyone’s attention on Twitter, with fans mighty impressed with his new look.

Unreal mass loading as #RanbirKapoor looks to kill it in #Animal in a never seen before avatar pic.twitter.com/ZMkMTXODkD— Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) November 23, 2022

“Blockbuster Alert Ranbir Kapoor MASSS," a fan tweeted. “Looking badass," a second fan said. “Bring it on RK," a third fan said.

Ranbir has been shooting for the film since the summer of this year. Rashmika and Ranbir were spotted shooting for Animal in Manali earlier this year. A video of the duo had leaked online. In the video, Rashmika was seen clad in a white saree while Ranbir stood in a white kurta. A few months later, pictures of Ranbir and Anil from the sets leaked online.

Talking about working with Ranbir, Rashmika told Filmfare, “He’s extremely loving. I was, of course, nervous when I met him first, but I think he’s so easy-going that five minutes into the look test, we were already very comfortable with each other. Thinking about it, it’s amazing how easy it’s been so far with Ranbir and Sandeep.”

Animal marks Rashmika’s third Bollywood film. Previously, the film was to star Parineeti Chopra in the lead. However, the actress had to back out and that is when the role was offered to Rashmika.

Animal will mark Ranbir’s first collaboration with Rashmika and Vanga. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani. Ranbir was last seen in Shamshera and has Brahmastra Part One in the pipeline for release.

Read all the Latest Movies News here