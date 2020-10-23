Animated Series 'New Gen' Adds Lena Headey, Luke Wilson

Los Angeles: “Game of Thrones” alum Lena Headey and actor Luke Wilson have boarded the cast of sci-fi animation series “New Gen”. Co-created by JD Matonti and Brent Friedman, the show is based on the Marvel comic book series of the same name.

Actors and brothers Finn and Nick Wolfhard are headlining the voice cast, which also includes “The Witcher” star Anya Chalotra, reported Deadline. With 7-plus as the focus age group, the series is set in a futuristic utopia called New-Gen, which becomes threatened by a nanotech war.

The show will follow twins who live as ordinary teenagers and nanotech-enhanced superheroes. Heady, who earned laurels for performance as Cersei in HBO’s”Game of Thrones”, will voice the beautiful and prophetic Thea, the matriarch of the Association of the Protection of New-Gen. Wilson, known for movies such as “Legally Blonde” series, “The Royal Tenenbaums” and “Blue Streak”, will play Roboduck, a comical and mischievous sidekick whose special ability is burping fire.

Friedman will serve as the showrunner. Eugene Son has co-written the series. “New-Gen” is being produced with animation partner Bardel Entertainment, known for backing “Rick & Morty” and “Angry Birds”.