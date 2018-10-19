English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anirban Blah, Celebrity Manager, Tries to Commit Suicide After #MeToo Allegations
Anirban was recently asked to step down from his role as co-founder of KWAN after several women accused him of sexual harassment.
Image Courtesy: Free Press Journal/ Twitter
Anirban Das Blah, the co-founder of KWAN Entertainment who has been named in #MeToo allegations, tried to commit suicide near Vashi old Bridge in Navi Mumbai on Thursday night.
"We had information about an individual coming towards Vashi bridge to commit suicide. We couldn't take chance and we laid a trap there in dark," The Hindu quoted a senior police inspector as saying.
The police said Anirban was seen climbing on the barricades of the bridge as he tried to kill himself. The police reached on time and made him get down.
The police said he was frustrated and depressed over the defamation caused due to the sexual harassment allegations against him. “He was crying. He seemed very frustrated and depressed. We took him to the police chowki. He said that he was frustrated with the allegations against him," said the police officer.
Anirban was recently asked to step down from his role as co-founder of KWAN after several women accused him of sexual harassment. "We have asked Anirban Blah to forthwith step aside from his duties, activities and responsibilities at KWAN, its subsidiaries and affiliates with immediate effect," said a statement issued by the entertainment and marketing company.
The statement also said, “We fully support the #MeToo movement and deprecate and condemn those who have exploited women in any form or manner.” Anirban also resigned from the Board of Trustees of Deepika Padukone’s The Live Love Laugh Foundation.
