Aniruddha Jatkar Gives Fans A Sneak Peek Into His New House

Late actor Vishnuvardhan’s family bought a new house. They also recently organised a grand house-warming party at their house. And, Vishnuvardhan’s son-in-law, Aniruddha Jatkar, gave fans a sneak peek into the plush mansion on Instagram. On Wednesday, Aniruddha shared a cinematic video from the housewarming party on the photo-sharing application.

The video featured his family members dressed in ethnic outfits to celebrate the milestone. Their new house boasts multiple storeys with elevated ceilings, a massive garden and an outdoor temple. Sharing the glimpses of the house with fans on social media, Aniruddha wrote, “May your blessings, be always there on me, my family, and our new home.”

Check out Aniruddha Jatkar’s Instagram post below:

Seeing the video, fans flooded the comments section of his post with heart emojis and good wishes. The housewarming ceremony was attended by members of the film fraternity, including Jaggesh, Sumalatha Ambarish, and Megha Shetty. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was also part of the event.

Meanwhile, Aniruddha Jatkar primarily works in the Kannada film industry. Aniruddha has worked in several popular films like Chitte, Good Luck, Mutham, Panchali, Saam Daam Dand Bhedh, Kalaberake, and Raja Simha, among others.

He is currently a part of the famous soap opera Jothe Jotheyali. The Kannada show is the official remake of the Marathi daily soap Tula Pahate Re. Jothe Jotheyali, which airs on Zee Kannada at 9:30 PM.

Read all the Latest Movies News here