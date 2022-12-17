Aniruddha Jatkar Shares Why Vishnuvardhan Memorial’s Inauguration Got Postponed

Late Kannada superstar Vishnuvardhan’s fans are waiting with great anticipation for his memorial, on six acres of land near Halalu village on the outskirts of Mysuru, Karnataka. Their wait was about to end after reports of its inauguration were out. But they were left with disappointment, as the inauguration date was extended further. This was informed in an Instagram reel by Kannada actor Aniruddha Jatkar, Vishnuvardhan’s son-in-law. Aniruddha wrote in the caption, “Update regarding appa’s Sahasasimha Dr Vishnuvardhan’s memorial’s inauguration.”

The Jothe Jotheyali actor said in the reel that he knew everyone was waiting with bated breath for the inauguration of Vishnuvardhan’s memorial. He added that this was going to turn into a reality, after there were reports that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai himself was going to inaugurate it on December 18. But Aniruddha said that the Chief Minister will not be able to make it to the event due to some reasons.

The Chitte actor assured fans that the Chief Minister is trying his level best to make it to the event but due to a tight work schedule, it is becoming extremely difficult for him. As of now, Aniruddha said that they have requested the inaugural date as Sunday, keeping in mind the convenience of visitors. According to the actor, some construction work related to the memorial is also remaining, which is being completed at a brisk pace.

Aniruddha also provided a glimpse of some interesting features of the memorial, which will serve as an attraction site for viewers. He said that a total of 600 photographs of Vishnuvardhan have been put up in the memorial. An auditorium has been set up too, which will provide a platform to theatre and cinema aspirants. Apart from these features, a canteen and classrooms have also been set up.

